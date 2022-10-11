Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror funding case having links to suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Union Territory.

The anti-terror agency has been conducting searches at locations in the districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA sources said that the case is related to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust in the Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, which was declared as an 'unlawful association' under UA(P)A in 2019.

Sources said that NIA's multiple teams carried out these raids based on specific inputs. The raids were conducted in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (ANI)

