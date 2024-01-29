Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) The state-run liquor monolith Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) on Monday announced an increase in the price of all varieties of liquor, ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 80, with effect from February 1.

While a 650 ml bottle of beer will cost Rs 10 more, 180 ml (known popularly as quarter) of 'ordinary' and 'medium' range of brandy, whiskey and rum will be dearer by Rs 10 and consumers have to shell out Rs 20 more for the 'premium' range, an official release said.

As per the revised schedule, alcoholic drinks, sold in higher quantities will accordingly cost more.

