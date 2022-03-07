Gangtok, Mar 7 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Monday said that all 26 students of Sikkim have returned home from Ukraine.

“All the students from Sikkim stranded in Ukraine have reached their homes safely with Rajat Gupta being the last student to land at Pakyong airport today," he wrote on Facebook.

Tamang expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his timely intervention in the safe evacuation of the Indian students stranded in Ukraine by launching Operation Ganga.

The Sikkim chief minister also thanked the ministry of external affairs and the embassies of Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia in ensuring the safety of the students throughout the evacuation process.

