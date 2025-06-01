Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): Preparations for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela, scheduled for June 3, are in full swing. Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Kirwani said that all necessary arrangements have been made for the devotees travelling from Jammu to the revered Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, in the Kashmir valley.

"All required arrangements are in place, including transport facilities for people displaced from Jammu. District Administration has made living arrangements, health facilities, food, and a 10-bedded hospital for the passengers going to Ganderbal." Commissioner Kirwani told ANI.

Facilities include transport, accommodation, food, health services, and a 10-bed hospital, with a stopover in Ramban equipped with food and toilet facilities. Over 60 buses have been arranged, and robust security measures, including paramilitary forces, are in place for the devotees' safety en route and at the destination.

"The passengers will halt in Ramban. Food and toilet facilities have been placed there, too... We have arranged for more than 60 buses to go to Kheer Bhawani... Appropriate security arrangements have been ensured for the devotees en route and at their destination. Para-military forces are in place too," Commissioner Kirwani informed.

Earlier in the day, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar and IGP Bhim Singh flagged off over 60 buses transporting devotees to the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

Despite prevailing fear in the region, large numbers of devotees are visiting the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir. Pilgrims, including many Kashmiri Pandits, expressed faith and said such attacks cannot deter their devotion.

Authorities assured that elaborate security and logistical arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

Rajesh Jyotsi, a devotee, said, "Mata Kheer Bhawani is our Kul Devi, and it's our sacred duty to visit her. We don't fear anything--this is our land. Attacks like these keep happening, but the arrangements here are excellent. I urge everyone to come and seek blessings."

A first-time visitor, Saroj, also echoed the same sentiment. "This is my first visit. I had heard a great deal about this place. We are not afraid; these attacks are only meant to instil fear, and we must stand strong. I am not scared. There is no fear in visiting 'Mata'. The Pahalgam attack was unfortunate... But tourists should go. So, we should not be afraid"

Jammu SSP Joginder Singh said security and other arrangements were in place to ensure a peaceful and smooth yatra. "I extend best wishes to all pilgrims on this sacred occasion," he said.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani annual Mela at the famous Ragnya Devi temple near Srinagar.

'Kheer'- a milk and rice pudding that is offered to propitiate the goddess. Kheer Bhawani is sometimes translated as 'Milk Goddess'. The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Hindus of Kashmir; most of them worship her as their protective patron deity, Kuladevi.

This was followed by the attack in Pahalgam that occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

India carried out precision strikes through Operation Sindoor on May 7 on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack last month, in which 26 people were killed. India also effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. (ANI)

