Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 6 (ANI): The All Kerala Inter-Group NCC (National Cadet Corps) Competition was conducted under the aegis of the Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate at the Naval Base in Kochi, a press release said on Sunday.

According to the official release, the ten-day camp saw about 600 Cadets of the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings from all over Kerala participate in it.

The camp was also aimed at selecting the team to represent the state during the Republic Day Parade in Delhi, the official statement said.

The cadets were tested for various activities, including drills, creative work, and cultural events, according to the official statement.

The official release further mentioned that the Cadets put up an inspiring display showcasing the rich traditions and captivating dance forms of Kerala, as well as their immense talent.

Kozhikode Group was adjudged the winner and was awarded the prestigious banner, said the official release, adding that Kottayam Group emerged as the runner-up.

The ADG of Kerala & Lakshadweep NCC Directorate, Major General JS Mangat, presided over the prize distribution ceremony and gave away the prizes.

Having been conducted in the Southern Naval Command, the camp also gave the Cadets an opportunity to observe varied facets of naval training from close quarters, said the official release. (ANI)

