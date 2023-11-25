India News | All Meat Shops to Remain Closed in Uttar Pradesh Today; Yogi Govt Declares 'No Non-Veg Day'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of Sadhu Thanwardas Lilaram Vaswani, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared a 'no non-veg day' on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh government ordered all slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on Saturday, on the birth anniversary of Sadhu Thanwardas Lilaram Vaswani, who advocated for a vegetarian lifestyle.

A circular issued by the Uttar Pradesh government mentioned, "Instructions have been issued from time to time to keep the slaughterhouses and meat shops located in all the local bodies of the state closed on the great festivals of Jayanti, Gandhi Jayanti, Sadhu TL Vaswani and Shivratri. Likewise, the decision to declare November 25, 2023, the birthday of Sadhu T.L. Vaswani, as a meat-free day and to keep the slaughterhouses and meat shops located in all the urban local bodies of the state closed, has been taken".

"Please ensure strict compliance of the orders in all the urban local bodies," the circular added.

The recent announcement comes amid the controversy over "banning halal". Recently, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government took a decisive step against the illegal issuance of 'Halal Certificates', and issued an order that forbade the production, storage, distribution, and sale of food products with the halal certification.

