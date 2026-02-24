VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: The prestigious joint Executive MBA (EMBA) program offered by the IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis (WashU) has officially announced the launch of admissions for Batch 12. The globally integrated program is designed for senior working professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders seeking to elevate their strategic, technological and leadership capabilities.

Also Read | Punch the Monkey Viral Video: Abandoned Baby Macaque's Favourite Djungelskog Orangutan Plushie Toy Goes out of Stock Globally.

A Unique India-USA Joint Executive MBA

The IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA is a globally recognised joint-degree program that brings together:

Also Read | Nothing Phone 4a With Updated Glyph Bar To Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

- The technological excellence, innovation ecosystem and analytical strength of IIT Bombay

- The global business leadership, research depth and international perspective of Washington University in St. Louis

Participants benefit from an integrated curriculum delivered by distinguished faculty from both institutions, combining technology, strategy, finance, leadership, operations and global business insights.

"The IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA is not merely an academic credential; it is a transformational leadership journey that empowers seasoned professionals to think globally, lead decisively, and create lasting impact. With the opening of admissions for Batch 12, we reaffirm our vision to shape technology-driven leaders who will define the future of business, innovation, and governance on the global stage," said Gopal Shukla, CEO, IIT Bombay-WashU Joint Venture.

Designed for Entrepreneurs and Experienced Leaders

The program is specifically designed for accomplished professionals who have demonstrated consistent career progression and are ready to transition into larger leadership roles. This program suits to Family Entrepreneurs, first time founders, functional heads, business unit leaders, and high-potential executives who hold significant decision-making responsibilities within their organizations.

It is particularly relevant for Entrepreneurs, first time founders and professionals with substantial industry experience who seek to sharpen their strategic thinking, expand their global business perspective, strengthen technology-driven decision-making capabilities, and create measurable organizational impact.

Recent cohorts have reflected a dynamic mix of senior professionals with substantial industry experience, representing sectors such as manufacturing, IT services, financial services, energy, telecom, healthcare, automotive, media and e-commerce. The classroom environment fosters peer learning among accomplished professionals from diverse functional backgrounds and industries.

Global Exposure & Transformational Learning

The IIT Bombay-WashU EMBA offers:

- International immersion In USA,

- Beta Gama Sigma network

- Access to a powerful global alumni network of both the universities

- Exposure to contemporary business challenges and boardroom-level decision-making frameworks

The program structure is tailored for working executives, enabling them to continue their professional careers while pursuing advanced management education.

Leadership Development Beyond the Classroom

The program emphasizes:

- Entrepreneurship

- Strategic thinking and innovation-driven leadership

- Technology-led and data driven business transformation

- Executive communication and negotiation skills

- Real-world application through case studies and collaborative learning

Participants engage in high-impact discussions, industry interactions and experiential learning modules designed to prepare them for CXO-level roles and enterprise leadership.

Case Based learning by Distinguished Global Faculties

The IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA is delivered by an accomplished faculty drawn from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis. Participants learn from globally respected professors, researchers and industry experts who bring deep academic expertise along with practical insights from consulting, board advisory roles and industry collaboration. The cross-institutional faculty model ensures that participants gain exposure to diverse global perspectives, rigorous analytical frameworks and real-world business applications. The learning experience is enriched through case-based discussions, interactive sessions and strategic debates that reflect contemporary business challenges.

Globally Integrated & Industry-Relevant Curriculum

The curriculum of the IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA is thoughtfully designed to integrate technology, strategy, leadership and global business management. It combines core management disciplines such as finance, marketing, operations and organisational behaviour with advanced themes including innovation, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and global strategy. The program emphasises experiential learning, collaborative problem-solving and application-oriented pedagogy, enabling participants to immediately translate classroom insights into workplace impact. Structured to suit working professionals, the curriculum balances academic depth with practical relevance, preparing leaders to navigate complexity and drive sustainable growth in dynamic business environments.

Applications Now Open for Batch 12

Admissions for Batch 12 are now open. Professionals who aspire to lead in a rapidly evolving global economy and seek a globally integrated executive MBA experience are invited to apply.

https://iitb-wustl.org/executive-mba/

Interested candidates need to connect with program advisors on +91 810810 5963 / 810810 5798 or write to admissions@iitb-wustl.org in case of any query.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)