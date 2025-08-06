Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 6 (ANI): West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that his convoy was attacked in Cooch Behar district, and claimed the situation was grave enough that he might not have survived had he not been travelling in a bulletproof vehicle.

He alleged that the attackers were "Bangladeshi Muslims" and described them as "arrogant."

"I was in a bulletproof car, else you would have seen me in the postmortem house. The situation was very bad. They even broke the glass of bulletproof car. All of them are Bangladeshi Muslims, arrogant," Adhikari told reporters.

Adhikari's reaction comes after his convoy of was allegedly attacked in Cooch Behar on Tuesday while he was on his way to meet the Superintendent of Police.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "The Court had granted permission for the LoP and five MLAs to meet the SP. During our arrival, and later in Khagarabari, my convoy was attacked under the leadership of Udayan Guha (TMC leader), a state minister, and in the presence of police. I was with Nishith Pramanik in his bulletproof car, which was completely damaged in an attempt to kill me. Udayan Guha is solely responsible for this, and SP Dyutiman Bhattacharya has helped him in this... They brought in Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims to attack us. After Bihar, SIR will be done in West Bengal too... I will see Udayan Guha and Dyutiman Bhattacharya in Court."

He further alleged that democracy had "collapsed" in West Bengal.

"They brought in the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims to attack us. They were brought to Khagarabari. In Bihar, SIR was conducted, and they came to know that it would be done in West Bengal, so I was attacked. Cooch Behar is located near the Bangladesh border, and I raised my voice to remove the intruders, so I was attacked," he added. (ANI)

