New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Group 4 of the all-party delegations led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is set to leave for the UAE on Wednesday as part of a visit to key partner countries to highlight India's firm stand against terrorism and Pakistan's role in promoting it.

The delegation will visit UAE, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone. This 8-member delegation also includes BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP Atul Garg, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde expressed his gratitude and stated that it is a great opportunity for whole team to put forward the India's message.

MP Shinde said, "I am fortunate to lead a group going to UAE and West Africa... I think its very much important to give a message to the entire world what India is facing since many years. A message what Pakistan is doing what all years, how Pakistan is supporting terrorism, funding terrorism. This is a great opportunity for entire team... India and Pakistan gained independence at the same time, but India has been progressing in their economy while Pakistan has been progressing only in terrorism..."

Additionally, MP Atul Garg said, "The delegation will not just speak but also answer all their questions. It will tell them that like other countries, we too have the right to respond if there is any terrorist attack on our country. We will also tell the world about the statement of their Army chief (Asim Munir) on Hindus..."

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra stated that the sole aim of the delegation is to tell the world that all terrorists of the world are 'harboured' by Pakistan and India has been suffering due to Pakistan.

Mishra said, "The sole aim of our delegation is to tell the world that Pakistan is a terrorist State, a terrorist country. All terrorists of the world are harboured by Pakistan. It has been giving shelter to all terrorists of the world. For the past 30 years, India has been suffering due to Pakistan. Pakistan and its terrorists have caused harm to our innocent citizens and properties. Pakistan military supports those terrorists. So, we want to say that after what happened in Pahalgam, we waited for 15 days and gave a message to Pakistan Government to take action and handover terrorists who did this. They did not do anything for 15 days and only then we took action."

"Our action was targetted only on terrorist bases. We did not harm any Pakistani civilians or Pakistani forces' personnel. They then started an attack on our properties and civilians with thousands of drones. We then attacked their airbases, but we didn't harm even one citizen (of Pakistan)...When Pakistan cried and brought a proposal for peace, so we agreed. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has a zero tolerance policy against terrorism...But India has always been a peace-loving nation, we will continue to be peace loving. We do no want to fight anyone but if someone attacks them unnecessarily, we won't let them off. Pakistan is building a narrative that we harmed them deliberately. But the world knows the truth. We will give them a message on Pakistan's history and activities..." he added.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj exhorted that Operation Sindoor is new pledge of justice and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces have given a befitting reply in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Swaraj said, "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam was done on the honour of India. It was a blow to the soul of India. PM Modi and our armed forces have given a befitting reply to this, through Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor is a new pledge of justice. PM has made it very clear that terror and talks can't go together, blood and water won't flow together, trade and terror will not happen together; whenever India would hold talks, it will be over PoK. With the sense of Nation First, cutting across party lines, this all-party delegation is going...We will present India's position before these nations..."

Earlier today, Group 3 of all-party delegation, led by JDU National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha left for their visit to Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, along with CPI(M)'s John Brittas, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar are part of the group.

Earlier, in the day while leaving for Japan, with the all-party delegation that will visit five East Asian Countries, CPI-M leader John Brittas said that all countries must come together with India in its rally against terrorism.

"Our delegation is now leaving for Japan. I have always been saying that this is a public diplomatic outreach to send across the message of India that the world has to unite against terrorism, and this is a high time that the countries need to rally with India in its concerns against terrorism," the CPI-M leader told ANI.

Brittas said he hopes to accurately send across India's message to the world across different sections of people.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

