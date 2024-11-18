Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Preparations for holding the bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab on November 20 are complete, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Monday.

He said 6,481 Punjab Police personnel, along with 17 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been deployed to ensure safe and peaceful voting.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: 1 Protester Dead in Firing During Clash Between Security Forces and Mob in Jiribam, Centre To Rush 5,000 Additional Paramilitary Troops.

Additionally, 3,868 polling staff have been assigned duties for the smooth management of the polling process, Sibin C said.

Bypolls to the assembly segments of Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala will take place on November 20 from 7 am to 6 pm, and counting will be held on November 23.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Physical Classes for Class 10th and 12th Students Suspended As National Capital Chokes Under ‘Severe’ Levels of Pollution.

The bypolls were necessitated after the MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The CEO said the Dera Baba Nanak constituency has 1,93,376 voters. There will be 241 polling stations, of which 61 are critical ones.

As of now, 19 complaints regarding violations of the election code have been received, of which 17 have been resolved, he said.

The Chabbewal (SC) constituency, which has 1,59,432 voters, will have 205 polling stations and of them, 50 are critical.

As many as 35 complaints regarding violations of the model code were received and 30 of them were resolved, the official said.

The Gidderbaha seat has 1,66,731 voters. It will have 173 polling stations and 96 of them are critical.

Twenty-four complaints related to election code violations have been received, of which 11 complaints have been resolved, Sibin C said.

In Barnala constituency, which has 1,77,426 voters, there will be 212 polling stations and of them, 37 are critical, he added.

Seven complaints regarding violations were received, of which five complaints have been resolved, he said.

Sibin C further stated that all polling stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras and to ensure real-time monitoring, 100 per cent webcasting will be provided for all polling stations.

The CEO also mentioned that adequate arrangements for food, accommodation, and protection from cold have been made for the polling staff at the stations.

Furthermore, provisions have been made for drinking water, waiting areas, toilets and other facilities for voters at polling stations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)