Pathankot (Punjab) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday visited several villages of Pathankot district in Punjab to assess the damage caused to the public infrastructure during the recent floods.

Accompanied by the administration team led by Deputy Commissioner Pathankot, Aditya Uppal and Superintendent of Police Dhillon, the Union Minister issued several on-the-spot instructions which were promptly followed up, to the great satisfaction and joy of local people, said an official release from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The Union Minister visited the villages of Polla, Kohlian and the river bed of Ravi. Additionally, he also visited places along the rivers Ravi and Jhelum in Bamial, Chal, Amir, Simbal Sakol, Dhinda, and Bhupalpur. On the occasion, the Union Minister was briefed on the level of damage suffered during the calamity.

Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the rehabilitation of the victims and reconstruction work with respect to the damaged infrastructure. The Minister said he is also monitoring the work being undertaken in all 23 districts of Punjab, and today's visit to the affected villages is part of the same.

The Union Minister directed the local administration to scale up repair of damaged infrastructure, like bridges, and instructed them to submit preliminary assessment reports on the damage caused at the earliest.

The Minister said that, learning from past experience, new structures built would be of better quality in terms of height and width of culverts and bridges.

The Minister said that rehabilitation of the victims is being arranged immediately through temporary shelters till a permanent arrangement is made for reconstruction.

Jitendra Singh informed that an alternate arrangement of land is being made by the administration wherever floodwaters have washed away the land. The Minister said he chaired a review meeting with officials on Monday

The Union Minister said that Central teams are also visiting the flood-affected areas of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. He said these teams would submit reports to the Government of India on the level of damage to houses, roads, bridges, crop land and other infrastructure.

He reaffirmed the Union government's commitment to the rehabilitation of the affected population and rebuilding of damaged infrastructure in both Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

During today's visit to the flood-hit villages of Pathankot, Union Minister Singh was accompanied by the officers from PWD, R&B, PHE, and agriculture, led by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal and SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon.

According to a press note shared by the Deputy Commissioner on floods, the swollen Ravi swept away a large tract of embankments towards the west of Kolian, affecting about 700 residents at Kolia Adda.

About 600 metres of embankment was washed away. 35 houses of Gujjar families were washed away. About 30 houses pf local residents were severely damaged. Nearly 30 shops were also severely damaged at the Adda which is an upfront of Kolia village falling under sub tehsil Narot Jaimal Singh in the district. (ANI)

