Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to two persons arrested in a terror case.

The duo - Mohd Mustakeem and Mohd Shakeel - are suspected to be members of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an terror outfit affiliated to al-Qaida.

A bench of Justice A R Masoodi and Justice O P Shukla granted the accused bail but directed them to record their attendance at their police stations concerned in the first week of every month till their trial was concluded.

The two were booked for waging war against the country and conducting terror activities.

While granting them bail, the Lucknow bench of the high court said that the two did not have any criminal history and were in jail for a year.

