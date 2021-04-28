Allahabad (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Srivastava, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow.

While giving this information, Allahabad High Court Registrar (Protocol) Ashish Kumar Srivastava said that Justice Srivastava died at SGPGI on Wednesday.

The Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow bench will remain closed on Thursday to mourn the death of Justice Srivastava.

