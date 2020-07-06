Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Allahabad High Court on Monday resumed its functioning after the end of its summer vacations.

A total of 29 benches will convene from today.

Last month, the Allahabad High Court had announced that there will be a 12-day summer vacation.

The order will be implemented in the Allahabad High Court and the Lucknow bench of the High Court as well.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Committee of the Allahabad High Court in a modification of an earlier order.

Earlier, the vacation in June was limited to one week in view of the court functioning being affected due to the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

