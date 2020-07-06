Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The smartphone will be made available at 12 pm via Flipkart & will be offered with Rs 3,000 discount, flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit cards & more. Motorola One Fusion+ With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs 16,999.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS TFT LCD notch-less display carrying a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For clicking photographs, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module sporting a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

Motorola One Fusion+ India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G chipset, the handset will be offered with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration. The Motorola One Fusion Plus comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W turbo power charging facility. The smartphone is launched in moonlight white & twilight blue shades & runs on Android 10 operating system. Coming to the pricing, the Motorola One Fusion+ costs Rs 16,999 for 6GB & 128GB variant.

