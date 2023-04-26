Gurugram, Apr 26 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be investigated with impartiality.

India's top wrestlers on Tuesday intensified their protest against Singh and asserted that they won't leave the protest site at Jantar Mantar in Delhi until the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, who is facing sexual harassment charges, is arrested.

While interacting with reporters here, Hooda said that justice should be given to the sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country. He was asked about the protest by the wrestlers.

"The players protesting at Jantar Mantar have made serious allegations against the wrestling federation. It is necessary to investigate them with impartiality," the leader of opposition in the state assembly said.

Hooda was here to pay tributes to senior Congress leader Rao Dharmapal on his second death anniversary.

In a tribute meeting organised by Dharmapal's family, Hooda said the Congress leader was a "karmayogi".

"His whole life was devoted to the country and society. As a people's representative, legislator and minister, he played an important role in the development of Haryana, especially Gurugram. The void he has left behind will never be filled," Hooda said.

