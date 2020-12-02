New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs walked out of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday alleging they were not being given chance to speak in the house.

Alleging that the Andhra Pradesh government is encouraging the sand mining mafia, TDP MLAs and MLCs held a demonstration near the state assembly premises before the commencement of the session today and demanded the state government implements a free sand policy.

In a demonstration led by the party chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP representatives raised slogans asking the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to "rescue building construction workers so that they don't commit suicides".

Yesterday, 15 TDP MLAs were suspended by Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram after TDP members engaged in unruly behaviour on the floor of the house, during a discussion on the housing for the poor scheme and APTIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses distribution scheme.

After the suspension of MLAs, Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the assembly. (ANI)

