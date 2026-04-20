Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], April 20 (ANI): Popular Malayalam actor Aju Varghese has taken to social media to alert the public and his fanbase about a fraudulent scheme using his likeness to solicit investments.

In a recent clarification posted to his official Facebook page, the actor distanced himself from a "banking entity" that has been using his name and image for promotional activities without his permission.

Also Read | BIGBANG Announce 20th Anniversary World Tour, 'Kings of K-Pop' Tease 'Restart' During Final Coachella 2026 Set (Watch Video).

Concerned that his reputation was being leveraged to exploit unsuspecting individuals, Varghese urged his followers to exercise extreme caution and prioritise the safety of their finances.

"It has come to my notice that an unauthorised banking entity is using my name and image for their promotions without my consent. I have no association with this scheme; please do not fall for these fake promises and risk your hard-earned money. Thank you," he wrote.

Also Read | BLACKPINK's Jisoo Finally Breaks Silence on Brother Kim Jung Hoon's Sexual Assault Scandal, Releases Statement via BLISSOO.

The actor is yet to confirm if he has taken any legal action in the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)