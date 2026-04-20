Diksha Pawar, a contestant on the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 16, has levelled serious allegations against the channel and the show's production team, accusing them of "biased editing" and prioritising television rating points (TRPs) over the well-being of contestants. In a recently released video, Pawar criticised the platform for allegedly misrepresenting events and ignoring instances of physical altercations and religious insensitivity. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Ruru Thakur Claims Yogesh Rawat Cheated on Her, Accuses Him of Planning ‘Bigg Boss’ Entry With Akanksha Choudhary (View Posts).

Diksha Pawar’s Allegations of Biased Editing and Physical Altercations in ‘Splitsvilla 16’

Pawar claimed that the broadcast version of the show omitted critical moments, including an incident where she says she was "choked and scratched." To support her claims, she shared photos on her YouTube channel showing physical injuries, such as scratches and blood clots, which she maintains were sustained during a fight on set.

Diksha Pawar Calls Out ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Makers for Unfair Treatment

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"MTV people should be ashamed that for you, TRP and one person matter so much," Pawar said in the video. She further alleged that an MTV insider confirmed via voice note that her personal belongings, including medicine and makeup, were destroyed by fellow contestants Akanksha and Suzzane, incidents she claims were never aired.

Diksha Pawar's Criticism of ‘Splitsvilla X6’Hosts and Production

The contestant also voiced her disappointment with the show's hosts, Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra. Pawar stated that while the hosts claimed "both sides were wrong" during conflicts, the final edit primarily showcased a narrative that favoured her opponents.

"If that was the case, why didn't you just evict me?" Pawar questioned, suggesting a lack of transparency in how the production handled the internal disputes. She also criticised the channel’s social media presence, accusing it of demeaning contestants by creating memes about participants like Anushka Ghosh.

Religious Controversy and Personal Safety

One of the most significant claims made by Pawar involves an incident concerning a bansuri (flute) found in her bag. She explained that the flute was prasad from Vrindavan, which she carries for personal religious reasons. According to Pawar, the show’s narrative allowed others to mock her faith, including a video made by another individual questioning the item's presence.

"How is making fun of someone’s religion a way to build TRP?" she asked, accusing the channel of tacitly supporting the remarks.

Beyond the show's content, Pawar highlighted a darker side of her reality TV experience: online harassment. She revealed that she and her friends have been targets of severe abuse, including rape threats from what she believes are automated "bots" on social media.

Visible emotion during the video, Pawar emphasised that she could not tolerate insults directed at her family or her faith. As a result of these grievances, she confirmed that she has officially disassociated herself from Splitsvilla 16 and the network. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Sorab Bedi Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Girlfriend Appurva Rampal and Ruru Thakur Amid Cheating Allegations (Watch Video).

Watch Diksha Pawar's YouTube Video Here:

MTV and the show's producers have yet to issue an official statement regarding Pawar's specific allegations of physical harm or biased editing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).