Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): The pilot of flight no 9I821 Alliance Air flight from Delhi to Shimla reported a technical glitch with the brakes during landing at Shimla Airport on Monday morning.

There were 44 passengers on board, including Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and DGP Dr Atul Verma.

Airport officials have grounded the aircraft for inspection to check the issue, a source from Shimla Airport told ANI.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

