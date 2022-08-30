Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Alliance Air on Tuesday said it will restart flight services to Shimla from Delhi, starting September 6.

Earlier, the services on the route were withdrawn due to several reasons.

In July 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the first flight between Shimla and Delhi, operated by Alliance Air under the government's regional connectivity scheme.

Alliance Air said it will now fly daily with its regional jet, ATR42-600, from September 6.

With the vision of connecting New India and offer better air connectivity between Tier-II and Tier-III towns with their closest city hubs, Alliance Air is expanding the air connectivity in North India by recommencing Delhi-Shimla-Delhi with a daily flight.

