New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In a strong show of dissent, leading Muslim organizations and civil society groups across India have called for a nationwide peaceful protest on Wednesday, April 30, against the Waqf Amendment Act, which they allege is unconstitutional, anti-minority, and violative of Islamic legal principles.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has been at the forefront of opposition to the bill, initiating a countrywide campaign to raise awareness and mobilize resistance.

According to an official statement, describing the bill as "unjust, undemocratic, and un-Islamic," the Board has urged people of conscience, particularly Muslims, to reject the legislation through nonviolent civil action.

In a press statement circulated among community leaders and institutions, the Board emphasized the urgency of a united front and called on youth and activists not to remain passive observers but to lead the movement with courage and resolve.

As a part of this campaign, AIMPLB and allied civil society groups have announced a symbolic "Blackout Protest" on the morning of April 30. Citizens across the country are urged to turn off all lights in their homes, shops, and offices for 15 minutes--from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM--to send a unified message of protest, the release stated.

The release mentioned that protesters are urged to use digital platforms effectively to maximize the reach of the campaign. Participants are asked to post their videos, images, and messages on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, tagging relevant public figures and media accounts.

AIMPLB leaders say this is not merely a community issue but a national one, warning that the bill sets a dangerous precedent by interfering in religious endowments and undermining minority rights enshrined in the Constitution.

"We hope all justice-loving citizens, regardless of religion, will stand with us in opposing this discriminatory law. Until the government withdraws this draconian legislation, our peaceful protest will continue," the statement reads. (ANI)

