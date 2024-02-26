Ayodhya (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Senior advocate Alok Kumar was elected the president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and chattered accountant Bajrang Lal Bagra as its general secretary here on Monday.

Kumar, currently the working president of the organisation, will succeed Dr. R N Singh, and Bagra will replace Milind Parande.

"Both Kumar and Bagra were elected unanimously by around 400 office-bearers," VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI.

He said the new president appointed Parande as the secretary general (organisation) and Vinayak Rao Deshpande as the co-secretary general (organisation).

At a meeting of the VHP's Central Board of Trustees and Governing Council in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, the organisation also passed two resolutions -- one on the construction of the Ram temple and the second on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Board of Trustees of Vishva Hindu Parishad calls upon the Hindu society to cast its vote to serve the cause of national interest, setting aside their personal interests, caste bias, linguism, communalism and regionalism, etc. This national election is going to determine the future of Bharat.

"It is the collective responsibility of all of us to hand over to our coming generations a Bharat that is fully secure, prosperous and powerful. For this work it is much essential to have a government that respects and protects the culture and values of Bharat," the second resolution read.

