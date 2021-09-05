Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart M L Khattar on Sunday congratulated Suhas Yathiraj, an IAS officer, for winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 38-year-old Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) District Magistrate and shuttler has become the only IAS officer to have not only participated but also won a medal in the Paralympics.

The Punjab chief minister said it was extremely remarkable for Yathiraj to have kept his interest in the sport alive along with his IAS career.

"Congratulations to L Y Suhas for winning silver in badminton in the Tokyo Paralympics. Extremely remarkable to have kept your interest in the sport alive along with your challenging career in the IAS. We are all very proud of you," he tweeted.

Khattar said that he was delighted with Yathiraj's performance which has inspired many youngsters.

"I am sure that a new breed of sportsmen will rise to make India proud in the upcoming sports events," the Haryana chief minister said in a tweet.

Yathiraj ended his campaign with a historic silver after going down fighting against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 class final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

The shuttler, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

