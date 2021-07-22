Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the Friday event where Navjot Singh Sidhu will formally take over as the state Congress chief.

Kuljit Singh Nagra, one of the newly appointed four working presidents, confirmed it and said he extended a formal invite to the CM for the installation ceremony.

Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.

The chief minister also opposed his appointment as the state Congress chief and had said he won't meet Sidhu until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his "derogatory" tweets against him.

Sidhu will formally assume the charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, along with four working presidents, at Punjab Congress Bhawan here on Friday.

Amarinder Singh and other party MLAs will first assemble at Punjab Bhawan, from where they will go to the Punjab Congress Bhawan, the venue of the installation ceremony.

Incharge of Punjab affairs at the AICC, Harish Rawat, is also expected to attend the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)