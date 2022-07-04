Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Baltal base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra to take stock of the arrangements there.

"Interacted with Shri Amarnathji pilgrims, officers, ponywalas at Baltal base camp earlier today. Enquired about the facilities, quality of services, well-being of Yatris, volunteers and carried out on-site inspection of Control Rooms," the office of the LG tweeted.

"Adequate arrangements are in place to ensure safe & smooth Yatra. Directed the officials for regular inspection of lodging, food, health facilities, sanitation and taking care of cleanliness drive along the Yatra route and base camp," he added.

The annual yatra began on June 30 and will culminate on August 11, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

More than 50,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy cave shrine so far.

