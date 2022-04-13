New Delhi/Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) A high-level meeting of top administration and security officers of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be held in the Union Territory on Friday to review the arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, according to officials.

This will be the first security review meet for the annual pilgrimage that is scheduled to start on June 30 after the coronavirus pandemic enforced a two-year break.

Also Read | Punjab: Organs of 4-Year-Old Brain-Dead Boy Help Save Lives of Three Patients.

A total of 110 companies or about 10,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel are expected to be deployed for the yatra to the shrine located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The meeting will be held on April 15 and is expected to be chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bestiality Shocker: Bengal Monitor Lizard Gang-Raped in Sahydari Tiger Reserve, Four Arrested.

Officers from the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), intelligence, the Union Territory administration, police and commanders of CAPFs like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF) will attend the meeting.

The journey of the pilgrims will begin from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km route from Nunwan in Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

The pilgrimage was cancelled midway in 2019, ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed for the last two years due to COVID-19.

During this year's yatra, the SASB has decided to put in place a daily route-wise ceiling of pilgrims at 10,000, excluding those travelling by helicopters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)