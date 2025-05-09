Ambala (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid intelligence inputs indicating a potential air strike threat from Pakistan, the District Magistrate of Ambala has imposed a complete ban on the use of inverters, generators, and other outdoor power backups during night hours to ensure public safety, according to the press statement.

Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, Tomer has issued a total ban on the use of inverters, generators, and any other power backups meant for outdoor lights, billboards, and street lights from sunset to sunrise (8:00 PM to 6:00 AM) until further notice.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Cinema Halls, Shopping Malls to Remain Shut From Sunset to Sunrise in Punjab's Mohali; Use of Inverter, Generator and Power Backup Also Banned.

The order, passed as an emergency measure and addressed to the public at large, allows the use of such equipment only for indoor purposes, provided all doors and windows are fully covered with thick curtains to prevent any light leakage.

To ensure public awareness, the order will be promulgated through announcements made by the publicity van of the District Information and Public Relations Officer and by displaying copies of the directive at various key locations, including District Courts, police stations, the municipal corporation, panchayat offices, tehsils, bus stands, and other administrative points across Ambala district.

Also Read | SSLC Result 2025 Result Declared: Kerala Board Class 10 Results Out at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; Know How To Download Marksheet.

The Superintendent of Police, Ambala, has been tasked with ensuring compliance with the order. Any violation will attract prosecution and punishment under Section 223 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

According to the press statement, it has been circulated to top state and district officials, including the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries of Home and Revenue & Disaster Management, Director General of Police, Divisional Commissioner, District and Sessions Judge, and several others for necessary action.

Meanwhile, air sirens were sounded across Chandigarh as part of a precautionary measure after the city received an alert from the local Air Force station about a possible attack, said the official.

According to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner, "An air warning has been received from Air Force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies."

The Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) on Thursday night, sources confirmed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)