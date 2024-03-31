Ambala, Mar 31 (PTI) Several farmers on Sunday here paid homage to Shubhkaran Singh (21), a farmer from Punjab's Bathinda who was killed in a clash with police at the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21.

A tribute ceremony was organised in memory of the young farmer at Mohra Grain Mandi adjacent to the Ambala Cantonment, in which several farmers from adjoining areas of Punjab and Haryana came to participate and observed a two-minute silence.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Youth Shoots Friend to Death During Altercation in Shastri Nagar, Arrested.

A number of police personnel had been deployed in and around the event's venue.

Addressing the gathering, farmer leader Manjit Singh Rai alleged the government is in “panic” and due to this, it has arrested farmer activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera.

Also Read | Zomato Delists Restaurant and Bans Owner After 10-Year-Old Girl Dies From Eating Birthday Cake in Patiala.

The government wants to create an atmosphere of fear, but it will not deter farmers who will continue with their peaceful protest, he said.

The Ambala Police had on Thursday arrested Jalbera in connection with an FIR registered during the farmers' ‘Delhi Chalo' protest last month.

Another farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers have not blocked the Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu and Khanauri points, but it is the Haryana Police which has barricaded it.

He said that the government wants to crush the farmers' movement, but they will continue to peacefully agitate.

The gathering had been convened by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mukti Morcha (KMM) on Sunday to pay homage to Shubhkaran Singh.

Farmers camping at the two border points between Punjab and Haryana had recently said they would continue their agitation until their demands are met.

The SKM (non-political) and KMM are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo' march to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers from Punjab have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13. Both border points have a police deployment and a total barricading.

Singh was killed during a clash with police at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border. Twelve police personnel were also injured in the clash.

The clash broke out when some farmers rushed towards the police barricades and were stopped by the security personnel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)