New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) An ambulance driver has been arrested for allegedly charging Rs 9,000 to ferry a COVID patient, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Faizan (40), a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

Police said a man named Sonu Tiwari lodged a complaint on Sunday in which he alleged that the ambulance driver charged Rs 9,000 to shift his elder brother, who had fever, from Govindpuri to Apollo Hospital which is around seven kilometers.

The police sent a dummy client to the driver and asked him to ferry a patient from Majida hospital to Apollo hospital, a senior police officer said.

The driver demanded Rs 9,000 to ferry the patient for a distance of ten kilometers and Rs 5,000 extra for waiting at the hospital parking. After bargaining, he agreed for Rs 8,500, the officer said.

The police nabbed Faizan as soon as he accepted Rs 8,500 cash from the dummy customer, police said.

