Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 29 (ANI): The District and Sessions Court in Vellore on Thursday convicted 22 persons in connection with riots that broke out following the death of 26-year-old Shameel Ahamed in Ambur in 2015. 106 others were acquitted.

Judge Meenakumari of the Tirupattur District Sessions Court delivered the verdict against 22 individuals who were found guilty in connection with the 2015 Ambur riots.

The case stemmed from the disappearance of Pavithra, wife of Palani from Kuschipalayam near Anaikattu, under Pallikonda police limits. During the investigation, police led by Inspector Martin Prem Raj summoned Shameel Ahmed, a youth from Ambur. While under inquiry, Shameel developed health complications and was admitted to the Government General Hospital in Chennai, where he died despite treatment. His relatives alleged that he died due to police assault while in custody.

Following this, thousands of people staged a roadblock protest on the Ambur National Highway. During the protest, buses, police vehicles, a liquor shop, a private hospital, and several shops were damaged.

A total of 71 policemen were injured, and cases were filed against 134 individuals. Out of them, 6 died during the course of the proceedings, and the trial against the remaining 128 continued in the Tirupattur District Sessions Court, leading to today's verdict by Judge Meenakumari.

In the first six cases, 106 accused were acquitted on grounds of insufficient evidence. The judge also criticized the then government for its failure to act promptly during the riots and ordered compensation for damages. Further, the properties of late Aslam Basha, former Ambur MLA of the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, who was identified as one of the key instigators, were ordered to be confiscated and paid as penalty to the government.

In the seventh case, 22 accused were convicted of crimes including damaging public property, attacking police personnel, and misbehaving with women police officers. Depending on the severity of charges, they were sentenced to a minimum of 3 years to a maximum of 14 years imprisonment, along with fines ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹25,000.

Additionally, the court ordered compensation of ₹10 lakh each to Head Constable Vijayakumar and Woman Constable Rajalakshmi, both of whom were injured, and ₹1 lakh each to government witnesses. The court also commended policeman Raja, who carried injured women officers on his shoulders to safety during the riots.

For the pronouncement of this verdict, more than 700 police personnel were deployed across Tirupattur district under the supervision of Tirupattur District SP Shyamala Devi and Vellore District SP Mayilvaganan. (ANI)

