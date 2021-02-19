Madurai, Feb 19 (PTI) The Puthiya Tamilagam on Friday objected to implementation of the Bill to categorise the seven sub-sects of Devendra Kula Vellalar under one name, in the present form, and demanded that the Centre appropriately amend it to delist the community from the SC category.

Pary President Dr K Krishnaswamy told reporters here that it was 'wrong' on the part of the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre to construe that accepting only the community's first demand would suffice and added that PT has been demanding for about three decades that DVV be delisted from the SC category.

"The Centre accepted the demand on name change and presented a Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about it during his recent visit to Chennai.

The primary demand of over two crore Devendra Kula Vellalars across the globe is for their community to be delisted from SC," the PT leader said.

"Without considering why we sought to be excluded and accepting only the plea for name change cant satisfy the people," he said, expressing disappointment that their demand had not been totally complied with

The Puthiya Thamilagam has been staging agitations across Tamil Nadu in support of the demands, he said.

The Prime Minister,during his visit to Chennai on February 14 to to inaugurate various projects, said the Centre has accepted the Devendrakula Vellalar community's demand to be listed only by their collective, traditional name of 'Devendrakula Vellalar (DVR)' and not by the names of seven sub-sects.

"On March 8 when the Bill is takenup for discussion, it should be ensured a safe passage after amending it to delist the community from SC," Krishnaswamy said.

Only then could the historical blunder be set right, he added.

