Satellite phone seized from the man at Bagdora Airport

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old American national for carrying a satellite phone at the Bagdogra airport near Siliguri in West Bengal, Police Officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that the arrested man has been identified as Seitz Thomas Esroh, a resident of California. He was supposed to travel by Air India flight no AI 880 Bagdogra to Delhi.

Also Read | COVID-19: Bharat Biotech To Launch First Made-in-India Intranasal Coronavirus Vaccine iNCOVACC on Republic Day.

During the screening of hand baggage, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious article in the bag and then found an iridium satellite phone.

The CISF officials immediately informed the nearest Bagdogra police and handed over the accused to them.

Also Read | Swati Maliwal Dragging Case: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Accused Harish Chandra.

Although, the accused claimed that he arrived in India for drone surveillance training at the Indian Army base in Lachung, Sikkim.

The police authorities produced the accused person before the Siliguri ACJM court today. Later the honorable court issued a release order of the person on condition, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)