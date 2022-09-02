Indore, Sep 2 (PTI) Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad functionaries who had assembled in Indore on Friday to meet Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and petition him against the transfer of college land for some projects claimed they were cane-charged by police.

Eye-witnesses said some 250 members of the ABVP, the students' wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, were protesting as the CM was entering the airport to take a plane to Bhopal after a day's visit to Indore.

They want the state government to stop all plans afoot for diversion of 115.60 acres of land belonging to the Government Agriculture College to various projects. The college is expected to get 120.5 acres of land in Dipalpur area in lieu of this diversion.

Radhae Jat, a students' leader from Government Agriculture College alleged they were lathi-charged by police when they were going to present a memorandum to the CM.

During his visit to the city, the CM promised farmers that their land would not be acquired for any reason without consent.

He also laid the foundation stone of a flyover, estimated to cost Rs 56.67 crore, at the busy Luv Kush intersection. The CM said the flyover would benefit more than two lakh people daily.

