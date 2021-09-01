New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) With COVID-19 cases rising in Kerala, adequate steps should be taken to contain the inter-state spread of the infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday as he urged Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in border districts.

In a telephonic conversation on Wednesday with the health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Mandaviya reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these states, a health ministry statement said.

Also Read | Punjab: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Amritsar; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

Due to the rising cases in Kerala, the Union Health Minister discussed matters related to COVID-19 management in those areas of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which border Kerala.

Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of COVID-19, Mandaviya requested the respective health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in the districts bordering Kerala, the statement said.

Also Read | African Swine Fever Kills 25,260 Pigs in Mizoram Since March 2021; Rs 121 Crore Loss Reported in State.

The Government of India has been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy to fight the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour), the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)