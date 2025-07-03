New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday said the exercise is running as per schedule with the active participation of all political parties and will ensure that all eligible people are included in the voters' list.

Several opposition parties have claimed that the ongoing exercise will deprive many people of their constitutional right to vote.

Addressing a group of booth-level officers here, Kumar said, “The implementation of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is running as per schedule with the active participation of all election staff and all political parties in a transparent manner."

"Despite apprehensions of some persons, SIR will ensure that all eligible people are included,” the CEC said. PTI NAB

