Chandigarh, Mar 22 (PTI) Haryana Assembly passed a bill on Wednesday that seeks to prevent and control criminal activity by organised gangs after a lengthy debate during which the opposition Congress put forth its concerns and the government assured it about the legislation having enough safeguards.

Senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said it's good that such a law is being enacted but pointed out that some provisions in the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2023 "are draconian and can be misused".

Checks and balances are important, she said.

"On party's behalf, we are saying we support the law to check organised crime and gangs. But it would be better if this bill is sent to house select committee so that all concerns are taken into consideration," said Choudhary, who was seconded by her party leader B B Batra.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the Congress members that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat also have similar laws. Addressing their concerns, he said there are enough safeguards in the legislation.

Khattar said his government is duty-bound to combat the increasing organised crime in the state.

With this legislation, the state government will ensure effective legal action against gangsters and suitably empower police to deter them, he said.

However, Congress leader Varun Chaudhary said similar laws implemented in other states have resulted in a poor conviction rate. He also said that there's a provision in the bill to deny bail to the accused.

Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi said, "I strongly oppose this law. If all powers have to be vested with government... In democracy, if you make police state, or bring such law which snatches fundamental rights of citizen, don't I have right to oppose".

The chief minister said the legislation has provisions for forfeiture of property acquired from proceeds of organised crimes and trials under this Act will be conducted by special prosecutors in special courts.

He said the legislation mandates the recording of information about an organised crime only with the approval of a police officer not below the rank of the deputy inspector-general of police. He also clarified that after a statement is recorded, the confession will have to be again recorded before the judicial magistrate.

Further, no investigation of an offence under the Act will be carried out by a police officer below the rank of the deputy superintendent of police, Khattar said.

During a lengthy debate, a few Congress legislators entered the Well of the House to protest against a remark of CM Khattar referring to Gogi. The House had to be adjourned for 30 minutes.

The bill was tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday.

It was initially introduced and withdrawn after objections were raised about some of its provisions in 2019. It was brought with some changes in 2020 but the government had to withdraw it again after the Centre pointed out "certain discrepancies".

Certain provisions of the withdrawn bill were also found to be in conflict with provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.

