Varanasi (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Varanasi ahead of the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting on Monday, was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, officials said.

Shah will chair the meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday and will be attended by chief ministers of four states.

In an X post in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome to the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri AmitShah ji in the holy city of Kashi, the abode of Devadidev Mahadev!"

Upon his arrival, Amit Shah visited Baba Kaal Bhairav temple at Maidagin.

According to BJP's city unit president Pradeep Agrahari, Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Adityanath, reached the temple directly from the airport, travelling by road.

Agrahari said that at 11 places en route to the Kaal Bhairav temple, party officials, workers, public representatives and the general public welcomed the Union Home Minister with the sound of drums, conch shells, damru and flower showers.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S Rajlingam said that all preparations are being made for the Central Zonal Council meeting as per the instructions of the chief minister.

He said that Adityanath, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, other ministers and officials, will participate in the meeting.

According to an official statement, all the guests will attend the dinner hosted by Adityanath after visiting Kaal Bhairav and Baba Vishwanath temples on Monday evening.

