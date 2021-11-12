Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others at the airport.

Also Read | Karnataka Bitcoin Scam: Congress MLA Priyank Kharge Accuses Police Of Administering Drugs to Bitcoin Scam Kingpin in Custody.

He is on a two-day visit to Varanasi and Purvanchal.

Earlier on November 7, sources had informed that Shah will attend Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan on November 13 in Varanasi.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 Series Likely To Be Launched in India Next Year: Report.

The Union Home Minister will chair the inaugural day of the two-day event in Varanasi beginning on November 13, sources said.

Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state after the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls.

Soon after taking over as the BJP's national president, the party in 2014 had registered a historic win in 71 out of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats.

During his visit to Varanasi, the Union Home Minister is likely to hold a brief meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking another round of victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections slated from 2022, where it had stormed to power five years ago with a decisive mandate.

The party had, in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)