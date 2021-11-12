For the past couple of weeks, we have heard rumours and speculations regarding the specifications of Oppo's Reno7 Series. Last week, the prices of the Reno7 Series in China were also leaked online. Now, a new report has tipped the launch timeline of the upcoming Reno7 Series in India. Oppo Reno7 Series in India will comprise the vanilla Oppo Reno7 and Reno7 Pro smartphones. It is unclear whether the Reno7 Pro+ and Reno7 SE will debut in the Indian market or not. Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro & Reno7 SE Prices & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Oppo Reno7 Pro's front design image was leaked earlier today, which revealed a punch-hole cut located at the top left corner. In terms of specifications, the Reno7 Pro phone is said to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset will get a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP main camera, a 16MP secondary shooter and a 13MP lens. At the front, there might be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. On the other hand, the Reno7 device is speculated to carry similar specifications as that of the Reno7 Pro except for the processor and tertiary rear camera. Oppo Reno7 is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Dimensity 900 SoC. Both Reno7 and Reno7 Pro are said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

