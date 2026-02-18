Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attended the 152nd Jayanti celebration of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur in West Bengal and paid tribute to the revered spiritual leader.

"Fortunate to attend 152nd Jayanti celebration of Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati Thakur Ji in West Bengal.The great seer made river of Krishna Consciousness flow through nations. Today, @iskcon elevates humanity to its higher self following his path of service and spirituality," Amit Shah said on X.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) headquarters in Nadia, West Bengal, where he lauded the organisation's efforts in spreading the message of Sanatana Dharma globally.

Shah attributed ISKCON's success to the karma of Bhaktivedanta Prabhupada and his inspiration, Bhaktisiddhanta Prabhupada.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Shah said, "Today, as we witness the grand ISKCON movement spreading across the world, it is the karma of the lives of Bhaktivedanta Prabhupada and his inspiration, Bhaktisiddhanta Prabhupada, that ISKCON is spreading the message of Sanatana Dharma throughout the world.

"The Home Minister also praised the Matua community for championing social welfare and highlighted ISKCON's role in inspiring people to follow the path of the Gita."The Matua community has also consistently championed social welfare," he said.

Shah further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi often gifts a copy of the Gita to visiting Heads of States or Ministers.

"ISKCON has inspired everyone to follow the path of the Gita and has sustained the Gita movement. Therefore, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gifts a Geeta to Heads of States or Ministers of another country, when they visit India," Shah added. Earlier on Tuesday, Amit Shah unveiled the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, constructed by Maharashtra Samaj Gandhinagar in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.Addressing the gathering at the event, he said it will inspire the city's people and youth by commemorating Shivaji Maharaj's courage and leadership in establishing Hindu Swaraj.(ANI)

