New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Union ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan will on Thursday launch a book titled "Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh: Through the Ages", according to education ministry officials.

"The book attempts to document the story of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from a perspective and format that enables an overview for both the subject specialist and those less conversant," a senior education ministry official said.

Also Read | What Is Jumped Deposit Scam? Here's How To Protect Yourself From New Online Fraud That Targets UPI Users.

"It is presented in seven sections that cover over 3,000 years of the region's history. Each illustration selected for inclusion has been done with care, being representative of an age, its importance and contribution to the larger historical canvas of Indian history," the official added.

Published in Hindi and English, the book is the result of collaborative efforts of the National Book Trust, India, and the Indian Council of Historical Research.

Also Read | Atul Subhash-Like Case in Delhi: 40-Year Old Businessman Dies by Suicide in Kalyan Vihar Area; Family Alleges Harassment by Wife and In-Laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)