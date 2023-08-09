New Delhi, August 9: Targeting the Opposition parties on the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave a call, “Corruption Quit India. Appeasement Quit India. Dynasty Quit India.” Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, "As the nation breathes the air of Independence today, every 9th of August comes as a fragrant memory of the #QuitIndia Movement and the great souls who led it, filling our hearts with the resolute inspiration to echo in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Appeasement Quit India. Dynasty Quit India."

Notably, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs held a demonstration on Wednesday morning on the Parliament premises to mark the anniversary of the Quit India Movement. They raised slogans and held posters with the messages- 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. and Appeasement Quit India'. BJP leaders like Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad today hit out at the Congress accusing the party of corruption and following dynastic policies. Quit India Movement Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Takes Swipe at Opposition, Says 'Today, India Is Asking Corruption, Dynasty, Appeasement To Quit India'.

Dubey said, "In these 75 years of the Congress and parties supported by it, they gave three things to the country that are eating up the country like termites. It is time to create an atmosphere against them because democracy is for the common people." “The second question is about Corruption. The third is about appeasement - vote bank politics that is being done by misleading minorities. They are not allowing implementation of policies in the country." Quit India Movement Day 2023: Opposition MPs Pay Floral Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Premises (Watch Video).

"...Rampant family rule in politics quit India, stinking corruption quit India, appeasement politics quit India. If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded these ills- family rule, and corruption have to quit India," said BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference. Paying tribute to the participants of the Quit India Movement the PM called for a corruption-free and dynasty-free India. "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India," he wrote. Significantly, the 'Quit India' movement was launched on August 9, 1942 against the British rule.

