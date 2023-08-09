New Delhi, August 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Opposition on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the Quit India movement. Paying tribute to the participants of the Quit India Movement the PM called for a corruption and dynasty-free India. In a tweet on the anniversary of the historic movement, the PM took a jibe at the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance. "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule," the PM tweeted.

"Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India," he wrote. Quit India Movement, also known as the “Bharat Chodo Andolan”, was launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said it will launch the 'Quit India' campaign against the Opposition bloc and will hold a protest later in the day. Quit India Movement Day 2023: Opposition MPs Pay Floral Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Premises (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Modi had while speaking after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations in 27 states and UTs via video conferencing on Sunday had strongly criticized "corruption, dynasty rule and appeasement" stating that the whole country is rooting for these"evil forces to quit India". The PM said that August 9 “is the day when the historic 'Quit India' started. Mahatma Gandhi had given the Mantra, and Quit India Movement created new energy in India's steps towards independence, inspired by this, today the whole country is saying for every evil, which is quit India." Quit India Movement 2023: Date, History, Significance Of Historic Event Launched By Mahatma Gandhi During India’s Freedom Struggle.

He said "There is only one reverberation in all directions, and that is corruption quit India, dynasty quit India, and appeasement quit India."

