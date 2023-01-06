Imphal East, January 6: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the 122-feet-high Marjing Polo Statue at Marjing Complex in Manipur's East Imphal.

Amit Shah visited Manipur, a part of the North Eastern Council (NEC), and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects in the state. Amit Shah Says 'Ram Mandir To Be Ready by January 2024 Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections.

Home Minister @AmitShah also inaugurates a 122 feet tall statue of Polo Player in Marjing Polo Complex in Imphal East district of #Manipur. The modern polo originated from Manipur. pic.twitter.com/SjYNtlXmwU — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 6, 2023

Apart from several projects being dedicated to the State, the public programmes visited by the Union Home Minister include the inauguration of Churachandpur Medical College and the inaugural hoisting of 175 feet tall National flag at INA headquarters, Moirang.

Earlier this week, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected the development of Heritage Site for INA Head Quarters, Moirang where the Union Home Minister hoisted the Indian National Flag, today. Amit Shah Loses Cool After TMC MP Saugata Roy Interrupts His Speech in Lok Sabha, Says 'I Don't Get Angry, Samjhata Hun' (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister during the visit, said, "the Union Minister is likely to inaugurate the Churachandpur Medical College, KanglaNongpokthong, 122 feet high Polo Statue at the IbudhouMarjing complex among others. The Union Home Minister will also hand over the Olympian Park constructed in recognition of sportspersons who brought laurels for the country and the State, to the sportspersons of State." Public Works Minister Shri KonthoujamGovindas Singh, Health and IPR Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan; PHE and CAF&PD MinisterShri

LeishangthemSusindro Meitei; Education Minister Shri Thounaojam Basanta Singh, Moirang MLA Shri Thongam Shanti Singh, Thanga MLA ShriTongbram Robindro Singh, Chief Secretary Dr. Rajesh Kumar; DGP Shri P Doungel; Addl CS Shri Vumlunmang and other top officials of the Government were also present during the inspection.

