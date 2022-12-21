Union Home Minister Amit Shah lost his cool after Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy tried to interrupt his speech while he was replying to a short-duration discussion in the Lok Sabha on the drug-abuse problem on Wednesday. Amit Shah, who was in the midst of his speech on the drug-abuse problem in the country, was so angry with the repeated interruptions that he chided the veteran TMC leader saying, “This kind of behaviour is neither good for your age and nor suits your seniority.” When the Speaker, Om Birla, urged the Home Minister to continue, he said: “Such things should not happen. Understand the seriousness of the matter.” Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Amit Shah Says Gujarat Rejected Those Who Engage in Politics of Empty Promises and Appeasement

