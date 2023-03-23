Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Maa Sharda Devi Temple at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Several dignitaries including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha were present on the occasion.

After the inauguration, Shah said the newly constructed temple of Maa Sharda has been opened for the devotees and this is an auspicious sign for devotees from all over India. He said that the inauguration of Maa Sharda's temple is the beginning of a new era.

He said that the architecture and construction of this temple has been done according to mythological scriptures under the aegis of Sharda Peeth. The idol of Sharda Maa, donated by the Sringeri Math, and its installation here, the time period from January 24 till today was like a journey.

The reconstruction of Maa Sharda's temple in Kupwara is a necessary and important step in the direction of the discovery of Sharda-civilization and the promotion of Sharda-script, the Union Home Minister said.

Amit Shah said that once upon a time Sharda Peeth was considered the centre of knowledge in the Indian subcontinent, scholars from all over the country used to come here in search of scriptures and spiritual knowledge. He said, "Sharda script is the original script of Kashmir, which has been named after the name of Maa Sharda. This is one of the Mahashakti Peeths and according to religious beliefs, the right hand of Maa Sati fell here."

He said that Sharda Peeth has been a historical centre of India's cultural, religious and educational heritage, like Kartarpur Corridor. Shah asserted that the central government will move forward to open Sharda Peeth for devotees.

On this occasion, speaking to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina said, "Maa Sharda Devi Ji's Math was there in undivided India's Muzaffarabad. People from across the world used to come there and worship the temple for religion, Sanskrit, Ved and Shastras. When there was the Partition that Math was destroyed."

"Today after 70-75 years again Maa Sharda Devi Ji Shringeri Math has been inaugurated in J-K in Kashmir's Teetwal on Kishanganga's coast," he added. (ANI)

