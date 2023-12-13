New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday three amended criminal law bills which will replace the IPC, CrPc and Indian Evidence Act.

The Home Minister withdrew the three bills which were passed by the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of parliament.

Also Read | Odisha: Newborn Girl Stuck in Abandoned Bore Well in Sambalpur Rescued After Five-Hour Long Operation (Watch Video).

He ntroduced three amended criminal law bills -The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023' and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023- in Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah said that the bills had been withdrawn and three new bills introduced as a few changes were to be made. he said the bills had been examined by the Standing Committee and instead of coming with official amendments, it was decided to bring the bills again.

Also Read | Bihar: 27-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Dies in Jamui District After Husband Sets Her on Fire.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suggested that the bills should be scrutinised further.

Amit Shah said the bills had been examined by the Standing Committee and members will have time to study them. He said the debate would be taken up on Thursday and he would reply to the bills on Friday.

The three bills will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 aim to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act respectively.

The earlier bills were introduced in the lower House of Parliament on August 11 and were referred to the Standing Committee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)