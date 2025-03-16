Bhubaneswar, Mar 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha for three days from March 21 and will launch several developmental projects in the state during the tour, a BJP leader said here on Sunday.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said Shah will arrive at Jharsuguda airport in the evening on March 21 and is scheduled to stay at the MCL Guest House.

Also Read | Punjab Police To Bring Back Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's 7 Aides From Assam's Dibrugarh Jail After NSA Detention Ends.

Shah will visit Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur the next day before addressing a public gathering at the PHD Ground in Jharsuguda.

Apart from addressing the public meeting, the minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stones for some projects there.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Maharashtra: 60 Injured After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birthplace Shivneri Fort in Pune.

He will then proceed to Puri via Bhubaneswar and will spend the night in the coastal town, Samal told reporters.

As per the programme available so far, Shah will visit the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on March 23 and is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the proposed forensic university in Jatni, Samal said.

Odisha's top BJP leaders held a meeting at Burla in Sambalpur district on Sunday and reviewed arrangements for the union minister's visit.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior leaders will remain present during the tour of Shah.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)