Kochi, Jun 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, a senior bishop of the Catholic church, during his visit to Kerala on Sunday.

Shah, who was on a brief visit to the city to take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of a private hospital here, met the Bishop and other priests at a hotel near the International Airport here.

Also Read | Tiananmen Square: Taiwan Hopes for Future ‘without Fear’.

"During my visit to Kochi met Archbishop of Thrissur Andrews Thazhath, Fr Renny Mundenkurian and Fr Alex Maprani," Shah tweeted with a photograph of the meeting.

However, details of the meeting with the senior Bishop of the Catholic church are yet to be known. The church has not yet reacted to it.

Also Read | Tiananmen Square: Taiwan Hopes for Future ‘without Fear’.

Archbishop is also the president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)